Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

