Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $448.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.27 and a 200 day moving average of $397.99. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,348. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

