Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is M28 Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

M28 Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,100 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 12.3% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,395,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 863,452 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,235,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 330,353 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of RCKT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 355,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,296. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

