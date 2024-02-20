Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 16,464 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 2,183,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.