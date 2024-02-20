Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.35. 1,438,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.