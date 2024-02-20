Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 12,100 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 602,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.