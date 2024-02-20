Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.65% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 347.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 359.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

LOCO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,205. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $299.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

