Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 578,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. 550,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.