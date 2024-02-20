Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety makes up approximately 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MSA Safety worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MSA Safety by 71.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of MSA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,033. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

