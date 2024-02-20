Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after purchasing an additional 623,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,101,000 after buying an additional 119,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,865,000 after buying an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. 1,859,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

