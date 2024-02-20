Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

OKE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.27. 1,053,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

