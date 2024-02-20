Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 5,385 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth $54,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 343,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

