Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

BAX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,725. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

