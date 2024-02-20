Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.64.

ROKU opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. Roku has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,420. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

