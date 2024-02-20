Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,708,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 6,471,797 shares.The stock last traded at $66.81 and had previously closed at $72.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,321.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

