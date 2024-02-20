Roku’s (ROKU) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.64.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. Roku has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.