Root (ROOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Root Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Root by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

