Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 62.43% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
