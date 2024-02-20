Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 195,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 284,264 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $12.15.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $551.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,452,000.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

