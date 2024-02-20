Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$72.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$59.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.95. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$46.27 and a 12 month high of C$66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$703.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.09. Calian Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group will post 4.691343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Young Park sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.46, for a total value of C$177,736.08. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

