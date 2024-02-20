Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $23.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.63.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. Toast has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1,726.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,890,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567,696 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

