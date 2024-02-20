Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $35.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.25.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after acquiring an additional 417,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

