Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$49.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.88.
In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
