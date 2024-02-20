Royal Bank of Canada Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$44.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGM. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.67.

IGM Financial Stock Performance

TSE:IGM opened at C$35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.33. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

