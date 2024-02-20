Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 943,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

