Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

RBCN stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

