Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 7.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. 1,937,181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,053,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Rumble Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rumble by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rumble by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 126,120 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Stories

