Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Saia were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,303,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $540.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.04. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

