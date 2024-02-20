Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.43 and last traded at $32.46. 412,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,761,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,844,283.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,940,508 shares of company stock worth $63,961,126. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

