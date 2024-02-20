Samuel Heath & Sons plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:HSM)

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:HSM opened at GBX 325 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.65. The firm has a market cap of £8.22 million, a P/E ratio of 955.88 and a beta of 0.02. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 505 ($6.36).
