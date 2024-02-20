Samuel Heath & Sons plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:HSM)

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Samuel Heath & Sons Price Performance

LON:HSM opened at GBX 325 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.65. The firm has a market cap of £8.22 million, a P/E ratio of 955.88 and a beta of 0.02. Samuel Heath & Sons has a 12 month low of GBX 300 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 505 ($6.36).

About Samuel Heath & Sons

See Also

Samuel Heath & Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

