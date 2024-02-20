Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.39

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 61583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $130.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

