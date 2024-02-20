Sapphire Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $17.51 million and $5,235.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.95 or 0.05691434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00073333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,654,205,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,633,575,784 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

