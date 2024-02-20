Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.26

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.26, but opened at $7.66. Sasol shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 566,515 shares changing hands.

Sasol Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sasol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sasol by 148.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

