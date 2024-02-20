Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.00

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.10), with a volume of 52614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248 ($3.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.12. The company has a market cap of £293.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

