Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.89

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 79961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,463,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

