Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3,398.73

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3,398.73 and last traded at $3,407.99, with a volume of 1484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,459.51.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEB shares. TheStreet lowered Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

