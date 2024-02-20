Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,398.73

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3,398.73 and last traded at $3,407.99, with a volume of 1484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,459.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEB. TheStreet lowered Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Seaboard Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.41%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 75.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

