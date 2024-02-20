Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.45.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
