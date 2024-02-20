Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagen Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Seagen by 15.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Seagen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.