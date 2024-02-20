Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.45.

Get Seagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.20. Seagen has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.