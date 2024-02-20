SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading 3.3% Higher

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 11,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 28,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

SecureWorks Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $38,512.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 597,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 over the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

