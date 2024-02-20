SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 3.3%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 11,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 28,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

SecureWorks Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $89.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,694 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $42,439.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,383.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 over the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SecureWorks by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152,111 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

