SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 863 ($10.87) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 911.60 ($11.48).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -992.65%.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
