Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Holdings Boosted by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.43% of Semtech worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 408,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

