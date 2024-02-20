Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.21. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 41,974 shares traded.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $1,583,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

