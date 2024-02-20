SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after purchasing an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $171,765,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on S shares. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,922.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

S stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

