ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $750.93.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NOW stock opened at $765.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $736.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,754 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

