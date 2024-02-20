ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

NOW stock traded down $20.75 on Tuesday, reaching $744.25. The company had a trading volume of 876,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,195. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $736.26 and its 200 day moving average is $643.56. The company has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

