Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.11.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

