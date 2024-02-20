Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $112.00 at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $98.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.