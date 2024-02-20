Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $286.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $286.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $262.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,096 shares of company stock worth $11,806,575 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,303,000 after acquiring an additional 92,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after acquiring an additional 453,048 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,981,000 after buying an additional 97,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

